Ondo 2020: Akeredolu’s Deputy Accuses APC Of Attacking Campaign Office

Agboola Ajayi, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State has accused the All progressive Congress (APC) of attacking his campaign secretariat in Ile-Oluji.

Residents and citizens of Ondo state are set to go to the poll on the 10th of October, 2020.

The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), made this allegation in a statement on Wednesday by Kola Ademujimi, the director general of the Agbo/Gboye campaign organisation.

He expressed that the political thugs loyal to the APC, who were five in number, according to security personnel attached to the secretariat, destroyed Mr Ajayi’s billboards and other valuables at the premises on Tuesday night at Ile-Oluji.

He also said the suspected thugs shot sporadically into the air to scare the security guards from challenging them.

He challenged security agencies to take charge of the situation before opposition parties act in self defense.