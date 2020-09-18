Ondo 2020: Akeredolu’s Aide Resigns

With less than a month away from the Governorship poll in Ond State, Mr Andrew Ogunsakin, the Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters for Ondo South to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has resigned.

Ogunsakin is reported to be a close ally of Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who is the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party.

In his resignation letter dated September 18, 2020, Ogunsakin said, “The call of my constituents on me to join the train to actualize a common aspiration different from what is offered by your government and your party stands at the root of my decision to quit at this point.

“Being an appointee, this will necessarily conflict with the performance of my duty to you. Hence my resignation.

“I thank your Excellency for the opportunity afforded me to serve the good people of Ondo State as SSA, for the period I was in office.”