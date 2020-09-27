Ondo 2020: Akeredolu A Disappointment, Says Mimiko

Ahead of the forthcoming Governorship poll, the former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko has labelled the incumbent Governor of the State, Rotimi Akeredolu as a failure.

Mimiko, a leader of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) made this statement at a campaign rally at Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government.

At the event, Mimiko while campaigning for Deputy Governor and candidate of the party, Agboola Ajayi described Akeredolu as a disappointment to the people of the state.

Mimiko told the crowd that candidate of the ZLP, Ajayi, would right all the wrongs of the APC led administration.

The former Ondo Governor described Akeredolu’s policy as anti-people especially the cancellation of free health and an increase in tuition fees paid by tertiary institutions in the state.

Reacting in kind to his predecessor, Akeredolu stated that it was unfortunate that Mimiko who sacked over 10,000 workers in the state is calling the hs administration anti-people government.

Akeredolu spoke through his spokesman of his campaign organisation, Olatunde Richard.

He stated that his administration has not sacked anyone from the State or Local government level.

Citizens and residents of Ondo State are set to go the poll on the 10th of October and the race is between the incumbent Governor, his estranged deputy, who is running on the platform of ZLP, and Eyiyato Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.