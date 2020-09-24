Omoyele Sowore Officially Follows BBNaija’s Laycon On Twitter

Nigerian human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has announced that he is now following current BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Laycon on Twitter.

The former presidential candidate had taken to his Twitter page to react to an old video clip of Laycon speaking against the bad governance in the country.

Reacting to the video posted by a music producer turned blogger, Samklef, Sowore was impressed so he followed the BBNaija finalist and he called on the his fanbase called ‘Icons’ to join hands in fighting for a better country.

The human rights activist tweeted;

”Just followed @itslaycon, the real #Icons moment will be when we all join hands together to bring about #RevolutionNow #October1stProtest October 1st 2020!”

See the tweet below: