Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shares Lovely Photo Of Her First Son

Veteran Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde recently treated her fans to a lovely photo of herself and her first son, Captain E.

In the photo, the actress could be seen smiling from ear-to-war as she stood directly behind her grown-up son.

Fans praised the actress for her ageless beauty and they pointed out the striking resemblance between her and her son.

Information Nigeria recalls the movie star flooded her Instagram feed with beautiful family photos as she celebrated her eldest child, Princess’s return after the completion of her Masters Degree.

See the photo below:

