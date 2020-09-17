Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates As Her First Daughter Bags Master’s Degree

Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is in a celebratory mood as her first daughter, Princess returned home with her master’s degree.

Princess bagged a master’s degree in tourism and Hospitality.

The proud mum of four flooded her Instagram feed with lovely family photos to celebrate the latest feat and the reuniting of all the members of her family.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote;

“Reunited !!!

And Our First Masters Degree

Holder in the Fam is Back !

@tolar_ek

#tourismandhospitality”

See the post below: