Omoni Oboli Pens Beautiful Love Letter To Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has addressed a lengthy love letter to her colleague, Mercy Aigbe.

Oboli took to her Instagram page to shower accolades on Aigbe by posting a stunning photo of the latter with the caption:

“Dear Mercy @realmercyaigbe I just want you to know that I see you! I see how you’ve gone through hell and high water and you’ve come out on top! I see how you’ve survived domestic violence and stand today as hope to millions of women going through gender based violence. I see you struggle as a single parent to give your kids the best in life!

Read Also: Omoni Oboli Announces Upcoming Series, ‘Last Year Single’

“I see you juggle your many hustles, doing it all in high heels and slaying! I see you get judged and ridiculed sometimes but you shove it all aside like a boss chic and keep on stepping!

“I see you woman! Mother! Actor! Business mogul! I just want you to know that you are ENOUGH! I see you, we see you. I love you…we love you.

“Keep shining like the star that you are #WCW #CelebratingTheLiving #ISeeYou”

See the post below: