Omoni Oboli Announces Upcoming Series, ‘Last Year Single’

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli, has announced the pending release of her upcoming series titled ‘Last Year Single’.

The award-winning movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a poster of the series with the caption:

“Working tirelessly on the post production for LAST YEAR SINGLE @lastyearsingle and I must tell you that you will looooooooooooove it!!! Ahhhhhh It’s so yummmyyyyyyyyyy @dionivisions did this WAIT FOR IT!!! #ComingSoon #LastYearSingleSeries”

‘Last Year Single’ features Omoni Oboli, Toni Tones, and Bimbo Ademoye in lead roles. It is a series about young African women over 30 facing societal pressure of marriage.

See Omoni Oboli’s post below: