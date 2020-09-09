Olori Badirat Ajoke Denies Cheating On Alaafin Of Oyo; Accuses Co-Wife Of Being Behind Her Woes

Olori Badirat Ajoke, the youngest wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has vehemently denied cheating on her husband.

Taking to Instagram, the wife of the monarch put out a couple of posts in which she tackled a particular web user, who accused her of adultery.

The traditional ruler’s wife accused her co-wife, Queen Omoh, of being behind her woes.

Olori Badirat then stated that she can never date a man below her husband’s standard as she wonders why she is receiving so much hate.

Information Nigeria recalls the Queen got embroiled in a controversy after rumours of an extra-marital affair with Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal alias KWAM1 hit the Internet.

See her post below: