‘Old Witch’ – Cynthia Morgan Drags Former Manager, Joy Tongo On Instagram

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Nigerian dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan has taken a swipe at her former Manager, Joy Tongo in Instagram.

This comes after Tongo reacted after Morgan attached ‘RIP’ to her photo which was shared on her Insta-story.

Tongo had reshared the same photo on her social media account and she whipped up some bible verses in response to the post.

Reacting to the post, the dancehall singer branded her former manager as an ‘old witch’.

In her words;

“Hahaaaaaa old witch with the scriptures.”

See her post below:

The musician’s post
The musician’s post

 

