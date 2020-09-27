Old Video Of Laycon Being Ignored As He Performs His Song, ‘Fierce’ Surfaces Online

An old video of BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ finalist, Laycon, as he performs his song ‘Fierce’ has surfaced on social media. The performance is reportedly in December 2019.

A Twitter user identified as Laide Matthews had taken to Twitter to share the video with the caption:

“This was Laycon in December 209. See as nobody gave a fxck God will answer our prayers too Oh #MyLayconJourney #BBNaija”

In the video, the reality TV star and musician performed his song on stage alone as the audience watched on without any excitement.

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Fierce’ crooner has revealed that he will take his mother to the hospital for check-up when he finally leaves the Lockdown house.

Watch the video HERE