Olamide Shows Love To Davido

Nigerian rapper and singer, Olamide, has showed affection towards his colleague, Davido. The YBNL boss took to his Instagram story to share that he has been privileged to listen to Davido’s upcoming album as well as watch some of his yet-to-be-released music videos.

In his words:

“Heard OBO album yesterday and saw some unreleased videos…what a time to be alive. Afrobeats way too massive now. Bangers!”

Davido has also reciprocated the affection by writing on his Twitter page:

“YBNL”

Davido has announced a new project with artist, Lil Baby. He also tweeted to his fans to anticipate the biggest tune of the year from him in October.

See Olamide’s post below: