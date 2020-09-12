Okowa Lifts Suspension Of Minimum Wage For Workers

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has lifted the suspension on the minimum wage of some category of workers in the civil service.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) chairman Jn the state, Goodluck Ofobruku made this known while speaking to newsmen.

He expressed that the state government agreed to the suspension of the payment of the new minimum wage for levels 7 to 17 be lifted with effect from September 1st, 2020.

This development is coming six months ahead of the scheduled agreement between the NLC and the state government due to the increase in electricity tariffs and fuel price in the country.

Ofobruku praised workers in the state for their patience and understanding all through the period under review and promised that better things were on the way for them.