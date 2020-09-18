Okonjo-Iweala Makes WTO Final Shortlist

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Minister of Finance, has made the final shortlist of candidates for the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), while three candidates have been screened out.

The screened out candidates are Mexico’s Jesus Seade, Egypt’s Hamid Mamdouh, and Moldova’s Tudor Ulianovschi.

David Walker, General Council Chairman of the WTO in a statement on Friday said, “Their expertise and high professional and personal qualities are highly valued and respected by all members.”

The second phase of consultations would begin on September 24 and run until October 6 after which the WTO would announce two final candidates.