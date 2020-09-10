Ohanaeze To PDP: Pick Igbo Candidate For President In 2023

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to pick its presidential candidate for the 2023 election from the region.

The group alleged that there were plans within the PDP to pick a Northerner for the 2023 Presidential election.

It cautioned the opposition party against such action, saying Igbo President in 2023 is non-negotiable.

The President-General of the group, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Secretary-General Mazi Okwu Nnabuike signed the statement made available to newsmen on Thursday.

The group advised Igbo politicians against accepting the vice-presidential slot.

The group expressed its surprise at the alleged plans to sideline Igbo despite voting massively for the PDP since 1999.

The group also expressed in the statement that PDP might be treating the Igbo as “cows that must not only be milked but used to death.”