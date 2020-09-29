Ogun State Governor Congratulates Laycon

Prince Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun state, has officially congratulated BBNaija Lockdown winner, Laycon. The governor took to his official Twitter page to share a congratulatory message that reads:

“I am delighted to congratulate one of our own in Ogun State, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, AKA @itsLaycon for emerging winner of @BBNaija Lockdown.”

“The pacesetter that you are, you have emerged one of the best in academic and social engagements, so this victory is aptly a confirmation of your brilliance, intellect and maturity.”

“Youths of Ogun State, Africa and in fact the world over, see you as the face of positive revolution in the history of African entertainment.”

See the post below: