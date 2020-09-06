Ogun Resident Doctors Suspend Strike

Ogun State Chapter of the Nation Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its ongoing strike for negotiations for two weeks.

The suspension of the industrial action is coming following the request by Ogun Speaker during his intervention to resolve the issue.

This was made known in a statement signed by the President of the association, Dr. Popoola Abiodun, and General Secretary, Dr. Osundara Adewale to Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun.

In the letter, the association revealed that full clinical service will commence on Monday 7th September 2020.