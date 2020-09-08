Ogun Govt Announces Automatic Promotion For Students, Fixes Resumption Date

The Ogun State Government has announced that schools in the state are to reopen on the 21st of September for the 2020/2021 session.

The State Government announced that all students except those in tertiary institutions have been given an automatic promotion to the next class.

Mr. Kunle Somorin the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor made this known on Monday evening.

He noted that a resumption schedule for public schools has been developed as part of efforts to meet the COVID-19 guidelines.

Students in primary one to three will attend classes from 8.00 am to 11.00 am, while pupils in primary four to six will learn from 12 noon to 3:00 pm.

Secondary schools, students in JSS 1 to JSS 3 are to attend classes from 8.00 am to 11.00 am and students in senior classes will be in school from 12 noon to 3:00 pm.

However, Technical and vocational colleges will operate their normal school hours of 8.00 am to 2.00 pm, while tertiary institutions are allowed to commence reopening from 21 September 2020.