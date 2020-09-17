‘Oge Okoye Is Better Than Adesua Etomi’, Nigerian Twitter Users

Nigerians on Twitter have decided to pick Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi over Oge Okoye. A tweet that has now become popular on the micro-blogging site asked people to choose between Adesua Etomi and Oge Okoye.

Some reactions have trailed the tweet. Many of the reactions assert that Oge Okoye is better than Adesua Etomi because the former has been in the industry long before Etomi got in.

Twitter user with the handle @miracle_e tweeted:

“Una dey mad oo….who b adesua where oge okoye dey ….”

Another user with the handle @rose_tweetz tweeted:

“Y’all are very disrespectful on this app how will you compare Adesua with Oge Okoye .. Very soon y’all will compare Aki and paw paw with Timini .. Very disrespectful lots on this app .. These Folks paid their dues from the 90’s .. Stop comparing old actors to new ones abeg .”

See tweets below: