Obaseki Wins Ize-Iyamu’s Local Government Area

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has won Orhionmwon Local Government where his main challenger and flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu hails from.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Officer for Orhionmwon, Dr Olusegun Samuel said the APC got 10,458 votes while the PDP had 13,445.

Dr Olusegun said the election took place in eleven wards in the local government which had 118671 registered voters with 24868 accredited to vote in the poll.

Orhionwwon LGA result is the 17th local government out of 18 to be announced, which extends the lead for incumbent Obaseki as he coasts home to victory.