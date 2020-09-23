NUC To Varsities: Prepare For Full Reopening

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has directed Vice-Chancellors of Universities to finalize resumption plans in line with COVID-19 compliance guidelines.

The Director, Directorate of the Executive Secretary’s Office, Chris Maiyaki, conveyed the directive to the vice-chancellors in a memo on behalf of NUC Executive Secretary, Abubakar Rasheed.

Also Read: Private Universities Write NUC, Demands Reopening Of Schools

The Commission pointed out that the fresh directive is in line with observed general reduction in coronavirus cases in the country.

The Commission urged the VCs to conclude plans on safe reopening of schools in line with existing guidelines.

NUC ordered the closure of schools in March following the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.