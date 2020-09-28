“Now that BBN is over, hope you all remember that Buhari is still our President” – Peter Okoye reminds Nigerians of hardship

Peter Okoye, Nigerian music maker, has welcomed Nigerians back to real world after the Big Brother Naija lockdown season.

According to him, having spent over 70 days viewing the reality TV show, Nigerians will now return to the unbearable hardship, occasioned by high price of food items, electricity, fuel tariff and so on.

The music star feels the reality show, which ended yesterday with Laycon emerging winner of the N85 million grand prize, has distracted Nigerians from reality.

During the period of the show, Nigerians saw increase in electricity tariff and fuel prices

“Now that BBN is over! Things you must: House rent, school fees, utility bills, fuel price increment, power tariff increment, in fact, just welcome to reality,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Now that BBN is over, hope you all remember that Buhari is still our President. Just a gentle reminder,” he added.

