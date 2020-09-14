“Now, I am a lawyer training their son in school” – Man narrates how late brother’s wife told him her slippers were better than him

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to narrate how his late brother’s wife maltreated him 20 years ago when he was still living with the couple.

The man with the handle @Omodenden1 shared his experience on the comment section of a post by Segun Awosanya.

Awosanya with the Twitter handle @segalink advised people to stop deriding and underestimating their fellow humans.

The man says his late brother’s wife removed her slippers, pointed the dirty bottom to his face and told him that the slippers were better than him.

He tweeted: “Avoid deriding and underestimating people. God is in the business of using the most unlikely folks. ‘What can this one become in Life?’ Is a statement that has caused most people a heartbreak. You may never be able to forgive yourself. It costs nothing to be kind.”

@Omodenden1 took to the comment section to share the experience he had two decades ago.

He said his late brother’s wife removed her slippers, pointed the dirty bottom to his face and told him that the slippers were better than him.

@Omodenden1 said he is now a lawyer and he is training the woman’s son. He said the woman does not have the courage to face him, adding that she talks to him by proxy.

In his words: “About 20yrs ago, my elder bro wife I was living removed her slippers, pointed the dirty bottom to my face and told me that her slippers was better than me. Today, my bro is late. I am a lawyer training their son. But she can’t face me. She talks to me by proxy.”