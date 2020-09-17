Not Otedola but I got this for my girls – A proud father reveal the bicycles he got for his daughters

A Nigerian man, Oluwadamilare Dauda has taken to social media to reveal that he bought bicycles as gifts for his cute little girls.

He spoke amid the buzz that Twitter was engrossed in, following news of celebrity sisters Tolani, Florence (DJ Cuppy) and Temi getting Ferrari gifts, each from their billionaire father, Femi Otedola.

Dauda shared a photo of his little girls on the bicycles and and said although he cannot afford a Ferrari, he was able to buy what he could afford.

Not Otedola but I got bicycle for my girls. Ferrari loading.” the proud father wrote.

See his post below;