Northern Lawyers Rally Support For NBA, Disown Splinter Group

In a move of solidarity, Northern lawyers from about 40 branches of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), have distanced themselves from the formation of the New Nigerian Bar Association (NNBA).

Recall that the drama started with the withdrawal of a letter of invitation to Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, as a guest speaker at the just-concluded Annual General Conference of the NBA.

Reacting to the move, a group of Northern lawyers based in Kaduna took the issue to a new height by announcing the formation of NNBA as a splinter group.

However, in a bid to restore unity, lawyers from the Northern zone on Wednesday dissociated themselves from NNBA, stating that NBA could not be polarised along ethnoreligious lines.

The group at the meeting also called on lawyers across the country to rally their support for newly-elected NBA President, Olumide Akpata.

The meeting was facilitated by two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) from the North, Mr. Yunus Ustaz, and Mr. Elisha Kurah; the Acting Chairman of Arewa Lawyers Forum, as well as 40 branch chairmen of NBA.