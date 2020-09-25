‘None Of My Ex Have Been Able To Replace Me‘ – Tiwa Savage’s Ex-husband, Teebillz Brags

Amaka Odozi
Teebillz and Tiwa Savage
Teebillz and Tiwa Savage

Nigerian music executive, Tunji ‘Teebillz‘ Balogun has got everyone talking after he bragged being irreplaceable on Instagram.

The artist manager, who has been flaunting his new lover on social media, fired shots as he stated none of his ex-partners have been able to replace him.

The estranged husband of popular singer, Tiwa Savage, has three sons and a daughter with different women.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Teebillz posted a photo of himself along with the words;

“None of my ex have been able to replace me! That’s God’s flex #LibraGang”

See his post below:

The music executive’s post
The music executive’s post

