None of my ex have been able to replace me — Singer Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz

Teebillz, estranged husband of Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has bragged that none of his ex-lovers have been able to replace him since their separation.

Sharing a photo on social media, Tee Billz said none of his exes have been able to find another man after breaking up with him. He further expressed that it is “God’s flex”.

However, Nigerians have been dragging him for making such a statement, especially since award winning singer, Tiwa Savage is one of his exes. They urged him to grow up and move on with his life, without trolling anyone.

