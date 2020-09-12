Nollywood Couple, Linda Ejiofor And Ibrahim Suleiman Romance On Twitter

Nollywood stars, Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman have expressed love for each other on Twitter. Both actors are married and recently welcomed their child together.

Ibrahim Suleiman initiated the public display of affection by tweeting:

“Guys. If you ever bump into @LindaEjiofor Just tell her that I said she is a rockstar and from the bottom of my heart, ‘Thank you, Baby.’ I will appreciate it. God bless you guys”

Read Also: ‘Those Who Have Lost Someone To Cancer Will Always Take Every Cancer Death Personal’ – Actor Ibrahim Suleiman

Linda Ejiofor replied thus:

“Awwwwww. Finally picked up my phone. Saw my twitter notifications. Opened it. And this is the first tweet I see. This man sure knows how to melt my heart.”

See their Twitter exchange below: