Nollywood Actress Shan George Gets Engaged At 50

Veteran Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Shan George, is set to walk down the aisle as she finally gotten engaged.

The 50-years-old actress, who has been married three times, broke the exciting the news via Instagram on Wednesday.

The movie star posted a photo in which a huge sparkling ring could be spotted on her engagement ring finger.

Sharing the exciting news, George wrote;

“As Scared and Sceptical as I’ve been all this past years, based on unfavourable past experiences, this one seem to be just too right to be afraid of, or to Hide. So I SAID YES!! To my best friend, my brother, partner, business associate, fellow crossrivarian, my ride or die since 1800, my available shoulder to cry on always. Let’s try again this one last time. It’s never too late. Yes, I Love You Too!”

See her post below: