No Staggered Pensions Payment In Imo, Says Uzodinma

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has stated that contrary to reports, his government has not embarked on staggered payment of pensioners in the state.

He, however, explained that what the government did on assumption of office was to ease the problem encountered as a result of dubious record-keeping was to pay pensioners as they were screened and verified.

The governor made the clarification at the Government House, Owerri when he received the National Union of Pensioners led by their National President, Dr Abel Afolayan.

Speaking during the meeting, the group informed the governor that they were made to believe that Imo State was carrying out staggered pension’s payment.