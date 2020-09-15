No Room For Rigging, Violence In Edo – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakub has stated that there will be no room for rigging and violence in the forthcoming September 19, Governorship election in Edo State.

He made this known on Monday while addressing stakeholders at the Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre, Benin-city.

Professor Yakub stated that the agency had packaged security device to check electoral fraud.

He said the ballot papers and result sheets have security features which are a clean break from previous polls.

Assuring that votes will count, he said there will be no room for impunity on poll day, adding that all forms of electoral offenses will attract penalties.

He warned people planning to foment trouble during the election to stay away.