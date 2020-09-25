No Plans To Return To APC Now – Obaseki

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has denied rumours of planning to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Obaseki stated this after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, he declared that it would be “immoral” for him to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obaseki won re-election in the last Saturday’s governorship election, which he contested under PDP.

He also said he will not attempt to replace former APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as the new godfather of Edo politics.

He stated that if he attempts to become a godfather, he should be dealt with accordingly.