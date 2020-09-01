No Member Received N20m As COVID-19 Relief — Senate Tackles Ojougboh

The Nigerian Senate has denied allegations that senators received the sum of N20 million as COVID-19 palliative.

Recall that the Executive Director of projects at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Cairo Ojougboh, expressed that revealing the names of looters could break Nigeria.

In the statement by Mr. Ojougboh, he alleged that each senator got N20 million.

Also Read: Alleged Fraud: ICPC Begins NDDC Probe, Interrogates Top Management Staff

He also alleged that the house of representatives members got N15 million for COVID-19.

Reacting to this allegation, the Senate’s spokesman, Senator Ajibola Basiru challenged Dr Ojougboh to publicly provide evidence of his claim and list the names of the Senators he allegedly gave the alleged sum.

He expressed that failure to provide evidence of his claim, Dr. Ojougboh should retract the allegation and make a public apology.