“No Happy Person Throws Insults Around” – Kemen says in response to trolls

Reality TV star, Kemen has shared his opinion on matters regarding trolls on social media.

The former BBNaija contestant who was disqualified during the ‘See Gobe’ edition, made it known that only miserable people throw insults around for no reason.

Kemen took to his Instagram page to share that he would not allow himself be used by trolls to get a moment of happiness in their already sad lives and went further to note that only a healthy body can house a healthy mind, hence he was available for anyone seeking help in that regard.