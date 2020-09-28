NNPC MD, Kyari Hails Labour For Suspending Nationwide Strike

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has commended labour leaders for suspending the planned nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Monday.

Recall that the labour unions suspended the strike after reaching an agreement with the Federal Government in the early hours of Monday.

Reacting to the move, Kyari, in a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Monday, praised the leadership of the unions for choosing the pursuit of the common good.

Also Read: Labour Suspends Planned Strike, FG To Put Electricity Tariff Hike On Hold

He expressed that the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had by their action demonstrated absolute faith in the country.

He wrote:

”Being a former union leader, I understand the difficulties of labour leadership when faced with choices between stark realities and legitimate follower expectations.

“The leadership chose the pursuit of common good and posterity will vindicate us all for standing with our country.“