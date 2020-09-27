NLC Insist On Strike Action, Gives FG Deadline

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has insisted that it will embark on its scheduled nationwide strike on Monday, 28th of September.

The labour unions are scheduled to embark on strike in protest against the hike in prices of petrol and electricity tariff.

This decision was taken after a closed-door meeting between the NLC and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Speaker had met with the labour unions on Sunday to forestall the impending industrial action.

However, after the meeting, NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba insisted that the strike would happen unless the Federal Government address the issues.

According to the NLC President, the proposed strike will only fail to hold if the govt makes a u-turn before 12 midnight today.

Reacting to the court order restraining the NLC from downing tools, Wabba said the organization has not been served with the order and cannot speak on it.

He, however, noted that there is a judgment of a Federal High court stopping the increase of electricity tariff which the FG has refused to obey.