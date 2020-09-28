Nkechi Blessing Claps Back At Nengi’s Management After Being Dragged For Being Hypocritical

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has fired back at the management of BBNaija’s finalist, Nengi after they slammed her for being hypocritical.

It all began when the actress left a comment under Nengi’s post on the photo-sharing app.

Blessing wished the reality TV star well as she wrote; “Love and Light Beautiful”.

The handler of Nengi’s Instagram account, however, accused the actress of de-campaigning and insulting the reality TV star while she was still in the show.

The actress was then asked her to maintain the same energy.

Embarrassed by this, Nkechi hit back as she threatened to beat up the person handling the reality TV star’s account and she asked for proof.

Read Also: Nengi’s Management Slams Nkechi Blessing For Being Hypocritical

See the actress’ post below: