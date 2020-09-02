Nigeria’s Active GSM Subscribers Now199.3m – Danbatta

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that there are almost 200million GSM subscribers in the country.

Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), made this known at a virtual launch/award ceremony of the COVID-19 Research Grant presented to three startups, by the NCC, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said active GSM subscribers in the country have increased from 184 million in December 2019 to 199.3 million in May 2020.

He further reiterated that internet subscription in the same period increased from 126 million to 147.1 million.

He also revealed that during the same period, broadband subscription increased from 72 million to 80.2 million, achieving a 42.02 per cent penetration in the country.