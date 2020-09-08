Nigerians respond better when they are treated like animals — Actress Belinda Effah

Nollywood actress, Belinda Effah has lambasted Nigerians over what she tagged “misplaced priorities”.

In her post on Instagram, Belinda opined that the country won’t move forward until Nigerians place their interest in the right place.

The Actress added that it is sad Nigerians respond better when they are treated like animals.

Her post reads ;

Until Your Interest Is In The Right Place Nigerians, There Will Be No Going Forward.

It’s Sad Nigerians Respond Better When They Are Treated Like Animals

Enough Said – Mic Off