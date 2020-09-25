Nigerians React As Lesbian Couples Pose For Photo In Lagos

By
Amaka Odozi
-
The lesbian couples and their friends
The lesbian couples and their friends

Some Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to a group photo taken by two lesbian couples in Lagos state, Nigeria.

It is no news that homosexuality is not allowed in this part of Africa.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, one of the ladies, identified as Amara, shared the photo with the caption;

“This picture is important!!! two lesbian couples in Nigeria lesbianing and loving. #whenthegaysgather”

This garnered mixed reactions among web users.

However, Amara went on to post more photos as she revealed that they all attended a ‘gay’ retreat.

The lady tweeted;

“someone asked “did we hold a gay retreat?”  
yes yes yes we did!    
cause when the gays gather, e dey always turn to church!” 

See the posts and reactions below:

