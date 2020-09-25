Nigerians React As Lesbian Couples Pose For Photo In Lagos

Some Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to a group photo taken by two lesbian couples in Lagos state, Nigeria.
It is no news that homosexuality is not allowed in this part of Africa.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, one of the ladies, identified as Amara, shared the photo with the caption;
“This picture is important!!! two lesbian couples in Nigeria lesbianing and loving. #whenthegaysgather”
This garnered mixed reactions among web users.
However, Amara went on to post more photos as she revealed that they all attended a ‘gay’ retreat.
The lady tweeted;
“someone asked “did we hold a gay retreat?”
yes yes yes we did!
cause when the gays gather, e dey always turn to church!”
See the posts and reactions below: