Nigerians Mock Wathoni For Failing To Answer Questions Correctly During Interview

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Wathoni Anyasi is currently the number one trending topic on Twitter.

Nigerians are having good time poking fun at the ex-BBNaija housemate over a viral video in which she failed to answer certain questions correctly.

The mother of one granted an interview with Plus TV Africa and she was asked some questions such as the most hottest region in the world, the new Nigerian democracy date among others but she was unable to answer any without assistance from the host.

Wathoni could be heard complaining about how difficult the questions were.

Read Also: #BBNaija: “I have just spoken to TERRY WAYA, he’s very proud of his son” – Dele Momodu reveals

Watch the video below: