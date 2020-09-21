Nigerians drag Erica for not wearing a bra during her visit in Dele Momodu’s house (Video)

The video of disqualified Big Brother Naija: Lockdown housemate, Erica visiting Ovation publisher, Dele Momodu’s house has begun serving rounds on social media.

In the video, Erica is seen dining with the veteran journalist’s family in their home and wore smiles as she conversed and had a good time with them.

However, netizens couldn’t help but notice that the actress didn’t don a bra during her visit to the married man’s house and this has caused a stir on social media with many dragging her over supposed “insensitivity”.

Particular about Dele Momodu being a married man, a lot of people were appalled with Erica’s disregard for his status and appearing at his home so loosely… without underwear.

Watch the video below:

Reactions Below: