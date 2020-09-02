Nigerian Twitter Users React To Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy’s Arrest

Some Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react to the arrest of Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy, Waje and other top artists in Nigeria by the DSS.

They feel that it is an infringement of the rights of the celebrities.

A Twitter user identified as Tunde tweeted:

“If there’s anything to learn from this Don Jazzy and Tiwa Savage questioning is that, there’s freedom of speech in this country but your freedom after speech is not guaranteed. Know this, know peace.”

Another user identified as Mayor with the handle @Mayorjakes decided to apply sarcasm. He tweeted:

“Calm down Nigerians. Whatever Don Jazzy and Tiwa Savage said must have killed thousands of people in Southern Kaduna. The DSS has the best interest of Nigerians in mind.”

See tweets below: