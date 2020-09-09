Nigerian Twitter Users React To Terry Waya’s Statement About Erica

Nigerian fans of the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ show have taken to Twitter to react to Terry Waya’s statement that Kiddwaya will give Erica half the prize money if he wins.

Terry Waya, had in a live interview on Instagram, said that he will ensure his son gives half of the prize money to Charity and the other half to Erica if he wins the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ show.

Some Nigerians feel that Terry Waya’s statement is a strategy to get more people, especially Erica’s fans, to vote for his son.

A Twitter user with the handle @HisImmaculate tweeted:

“Just a quick question, I know Kidd can’t win but if he does, Na im papa go tell a grown man what to do with his winnings? #terrywaya #BBNaija Laycon Icons”

See tweets below: