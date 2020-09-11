Nigerian Twitter Users Defend Speed Darlington Against Nasty C Shade

Nigerian Afro-pop artist and rapper, Speed Darlington has been defended against a perceived shade thrown at him by Nasty C, South African rapper.

Nasty C had taken to Twitter to tweet thus:

“Imagine having Speed in your name and not in your career. Could never be me”

Reactions from Nigerian Twitter users immediately followed this tweet. A web user replied:

“Bros, no diss Speed Darlington abeg, na that one we no go take”

Another user with the handle @JC_Jokes tweeted:

“What did Speed Darlington do to you?”

Although the tweet appears to be directed at Speed Darlington, it is actually in reference to South African DJ, DJ Speedsta, who has responded to Nasty C thus:

“Apologies & thank you to all my industry friends who have called me I’m really sorry but f**k this kid!! Keep my name out of your mouth in your interviews!! Your album is sh*t by the way!!! Way too over hyped @Nasty_CSA”

See tweets below: