Nigerian Porn Star, Kingtblakhoc Seeks Financial Assistance After Being Granted Bail

Nigerian porn star, Kingtblakhoc has taken to his social media page to cry out for help after being granted bail by an Osun state court.

Information Nigeria recalls the porn star, who is currently going through a financial crisis, was arrested and arraigned along with his crew before an Osun magistrate court for allegedly shooting a porn movie inside the Osun Osogbo sacred grove.

However, the adult entertainer and his crew pleaded not guilty to the charges and they were granted bail in the sum of N200,000 and one surety each in like sum.

Days after regaining his freedom, Kingtblakhoc took to his Snapchat account to beg for financial assistance as he revealed that he only has N443 in his bank account.

The porn star also added that he is feeling sick and hot.

See his post below: