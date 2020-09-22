Nigerian man proposes to his girlfriend onboard an international flight (Video)

The Nigerian man who was given a chance to speak by one of the air hostesses, revealed that they have been dating for 5 years.

In the video which has now gone viral on social media, he sought the indulgence of the rest of the passengers and told them he would love to ask someone special to him a very important question and hopes her answer would be in the affirmative.

After his short speech in which he expressed how much he loves her, he went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Kemi, who gave him a “yes”.

Overwhelmed with Joy, Kemi expressed surprise and after he slid the ring on her finger, she hugged him and momentarily kissed him thereafter.