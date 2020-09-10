Nigerian man celebrates 21st birthday by preaching in 21 buses

A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to reveal that he celebrated his 21st birthday by dedicating it to God.

The man identified as @Jashuawonder on Twitter disclosed that he decided to celebrate his 21st birthday by preaching in 21 buses.

He shared photos of himself engaging in an evangelical outreach to passengers of different buses in an area of Nigeria he did not mention.

@Jashuawonder said it was an attempt at winning souls for God, to show gratitude to the Almighty for saving his soul.

Sharing the photos, he wrote;

“So i devoted my birthday to God and preached in 21 buses for my 21st birthday. Thanking God for saving my soul by winning more for him.”

See his post: