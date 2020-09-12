Nigerian man aggressively eats eba and soup on a train in UK (Video)

An elderly Nigerian man has been seen in a now-viral video happily munching eba and soup on a train in UK.

In the clip, the man was seen eating the Nigerian delicacy much to the amazement of the passenger who decided to record the hilarious moment.

He ate the food in a hurried and aggressive manner as if he had been starving for days or he was eating a meal he longed to have.

At a point in the video, he could be seen raising the plate to drink the soup directly. Another scene which captured people’s attention was the white man who sat undisturbed and uninterested in what was happening beside him.

Watch the video:

Nigerians who watched the video also reacted to it.

@RealibkPaul; And y’all want dem to regard us

@ilamasta; Oga live life I no need anybody to regard me ooo, I just need to enjoy myself tankyu

@Kenth_Ogbu; Poverty is real per say, that’s not happiness, if this is how I envisioned my life I never want to be happy in my life.

What’s this nonsense, eating in an unsanitary place like a train is happiness, doesn’t he have a home? If it was junk food it make sense but swallow!!!

@Lobi_Tech; Everybody has their own definitions of happiness, their guy dey abroad… We still dey 9ja dey talk… Did he trek to get where he is ?

@alexblac_ink; It looks funny but not funny. Everything is wrong with the behavior. I hope it’s just a skit