Nigerian makeup artist set to become Guinness World Record holder (Photos)

A talented makeup artist identified as Eronmosele Ozah has become the latest Nigerian set to earn the title of Guinness World Record holder.

He was recently revealed to have set out to see his name in the Guinness Book of World Records as he attempted to make history for the longest makeup marathon.

Ozah, a makeup artist who specialises in SFX (special effects) engaged in the longest makeup marathon which is said to have lasted for 28 hours and 45 minutes.

The 400-level Agriculture undergraduate of the University of Benin reportedly set the new record on Monday, August 31, 2020.

The session was said to have taken place at Nadia Bakery, opposite the institution.

As he awaited the certificate from Guinness, Ozah appreciated supporters for being with him through the journey to setting the world record.

I’m currently setting a Guinness world for longest make-up marathon right now. 6 hours is almost done. The marathon continues!!! #LongestMakeupMarathon pic.twitter.com/HpcQESMeqr — I AM ERONXSHADDY (@eronx_shaddy) August 30, 2020